Val Hoyle defeats Alek Skarlatos in race for U.S. House District 4

OREGON. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democratic candidate Val Hoyle has beaten Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for U.S. House District 4.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Hoyle holds 51% of the vote with Skarlatos holding 43%. The Associated Press estimates 88% of votes have been counted.

Currently serving as the commissioner of Oregon’s Bureau of Labor and Industries, Hoyle will succeed longtime representative Peter DeFazio who has held the seat since 1987.

Hoyle will assume office in January.

