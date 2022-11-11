Week-long shutdown of Hillsboro MAX line starts Saturday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet MAX Blue Line in Hillsboro will be shut down for a week, starting Saturday, as crews work on a project to extend the Red Line, TriMet announced on Thursday.

Shuttle buses will run between the Orenco/Northwest 231st Avenue and Hatfield Government Center stops during the shutdown. Authorities said to plan for an extra 30 minutes.

SEE ALSO: Woman faces bias crime after spitting on, kicking, punching transit worker in Portland

All other MAX Blue Line trains will be running as normal, and no other lines will be affected.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.