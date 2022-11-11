Westview HS football star runs to the record books

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a Westview High School senior who is a record-setter.

“They just call me Big Fish out here. I don’t really get called by my first name out here, it’s kind of weird to me,” Jordan Fisher said.

Fisher is in a waterway of his own.

“To be in the record books and to actually stamp my name in history, it’s a big thing,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Jefferson HS students talk healing after shooting as football team works towards cup

The king fish from Rock Creek is the Metro League Player of the Year with the single-season school rushing record with 2,030 yards on 233 carries along with 27 touchdowns in 10 games.

“My sophomore year, my first year on varsity, it didn’t go how I wanted it to go, and I was just helpless at that time,” Fisher said. “I thought, ‘how am I supposed to play with some of these guys that are bigger than me?’”

Nobody is bigger than Fisher in the backfield. He’s the first kid from the Beaverton School District to break the 2K barrier since Aloha High School’s Thomas Tyner shattered records a decade ago.

“He ran for some crazy numbers. He got the state record for rushing yards and touchdowns in a single game and overall, he just was a great running back, probably one of the best running backs to ever come out of the state of Oregon,” said Fisher.

Born in Georgia, “Ground Jordan” and his family have been grounded in Beaverton since the 5th grade.

“I never would have thought for my senior season, where I am standing now. It means a lot to be considered, have my name up there with his,” he said.

Already with eight college offers, mainly in the Big Sky Conference and the three service academies, Fisher eyes a career in business and culinary arts.

“I try to cook as much as a can. Make my own breakfast and stuff, and really I just enjoy being in the kitchen with my mom and my dad and my grandparents back down south,” he said.

Oregon State alum and Fiesta Bowl Champion Ryan Atkinson has been on Westview’s staff since 2005, taking over as head coach in 2014. The Beaver knows a real big fish when he sees one.

“We gave him the ball for the 2,000-yard rushing record, right? That’s a big-time ball. Not many people rush for 2,000-yards and the first thing he does, he doesn’t do it in front of the team, he gives it to one of his lineman. I don’t know how many people in the world when they rush for 2,000-yards is going to give that ball away,” Atkinson said. “He has a heart of a lion and he cares about others more than he cares about himself. I haven’t been around a more selfless player and he’s one of the best talents we’ve ever had for sure.”

SEE ALSO: Midfielder Sam Coffey signs contract extension with Portland Thorns FC

And coach has seen some Wildcat greats.

“You put Darrius Clemons up there, Samori Toure who is playing for the Packers now, all of those three were special but I believe he’s a Power-5 football player, I believe he’s going to be in the NFL one day. That’s what I believe and save that tape just in case that happens,” said Atkinson.

The record-setter gets at least one more home game under the Friday Night Lights against Sprague in the quarterfinals of Columbia Cup, that secondary bracket now in 6A football.

If you think you or someone you know deserves a high school spotlight, please reach out to Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.