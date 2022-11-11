Woman faces bias crime after spitting on, kicking, punching transit worker in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman faces charges of committing a bias crime as well as First Degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree, and three counts of Interfering with Public Transport after she left a transit worker with a concussion on a MAX train in Portland.

District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Thursday announced that Nicole Anne Hileman, 41, was arraigned on the five charges after she allegedly physically assaulted and spit on A TriMet customer safety supervisor on Nov. 9.

According to the DA’s office, the TriMet customer safety supervisor responded to a disturbance on a MAX train in the area of Southeast Bybee Boulevard after Hileman allegedly called a man unknown to her on the train racial slurs and threatened to punch him. The safety supervisor instructed Hileman and the man to deboard the MAX. The man complied while Hileman and the safety supervisor remained on the train. Hileman then allegedly stated that the safety supervisor had taken the man’s side in the confrontation because she was “on his team” which she interpreted to mean they were both of the same or similar race.

In response, Hileman allegedly stood up as though she was about to deboard but instead spit a combination of saliva and food on the front of the safety supervisor’s body. The safety supervisor then physically detained Hileman in response to the escalating behavior until police arrived to effectuate an arrest. Hileman resisted and struck the safety supervisor in the head with her fist and kicked her in the leg. The safety supervisor was later diagnosed with a concussion. Once police officers arrived and arrested Hileman, she allegedly referred to the victim as “it” and repeatedly inquired as to what her gender was.

