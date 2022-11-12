1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police.

At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County.

Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck north when it crossed the middle lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, driven by 81-year-old Gordon Stewart Beadle of Campbell River, British Columbia.

A passenger in the Mazda, 79-year-old Judy Gwyneth Beadle, also of Campbell River, British Columbia, died at the scene.

Both drivers were injured and taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

