Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:10 AM PST
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the 9-year-old child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and anyone with information about its location was urged to contact the State Patrol, Johnson said.

