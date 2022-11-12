Mostly Dry & Sunny Saturday

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be another nice day today! We saw a few showers last night and overnight and have the potential for a light shower or sprinkle this morning but will be dry the rest of the day. We will also see mostly sunny skies today! Temperatures will warm to right around 50. Expect lows to drop overnight to right around freezing. The weekend will end dry as well, but a little cooler and we will likely see some fog develop into tomorrow morning. That will clear our for a sunnier day with high clouds.

The rest of the week looks like it should be pretty mild, however we will see the return of the breezy east wind early this week, which will likely last until about Wednesday. Temperatures at this time should reach the low 50s and we’ll be seeing mostly sunny skies!

Thursday and Friday also look to be mostly sunny and dry, but the east wind should calm down. Thursday could see temperatures right around 50, while Friday dips back down into the 40s. I don’t see any wet weather in our 7-day forecast, it looks like the best chance for rain could come at the end of next weekend. With the dry weather through the week, we will also stay dry at the mountain and shouldn’t see any new snow falling at Mt. Hood.

