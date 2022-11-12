Police investigating deadly shooting in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was found dead, and police are looking for a suspect in a shooting on Saturday morning in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Police Department said around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Tenth Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot on the sidewalk outside of the Dunes Motel. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.

Police said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other. There have been no arrests or suspect information released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Becca Venable or detective Devin Rigo at (503) 681-6175.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

