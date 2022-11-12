Suspect linked to serial burglaries indicted in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County grand jury indicted a serial burglar on multiple theft charges between August and October, authorities announced Friday.

Washington County deputies first responded to a call Sunday, Sept. 4 just before 8 a.m. at a coffee shop near NW Cornell Road and NW Saltzman Road. Arriving deputies learned someone had forced their way into the building early that morning, taking clothes and a safe containing more than $1,500.

Surveillance footage gathered by investigators showed three people entering the building at 2:30 a.m. and leaving in a Subaru Forester.

WCSO said while the footage didn’t provide many leads, deputies were able to connect the group to several similar crimes in the area.

One suspect identified from the connected crimes was identified as 37-year-old Christina Lynn Cordon. Investigators were able to connect Cordon to numerous other crimes in the area.

On Oct. 21, Cordon was indicted on the following:

Criminal mischief in the first degree

Criminal mischief in the second degree

Burglary

Attempt to elude a police officer

Reckless driving

Recklessly endangering another person

Theft in the first degree

Theft in the second degree

Cordon is currently in custody in the Clackamas County Jail for unrelated charges and will be transferred to Washington County Jail once the case is complete.

