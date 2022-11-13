2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a chase with officers in northeast Portland on Saturday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said at 7 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to stop a car near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The driver sped away while officers tried to stop the car. Officers were nearly hit during their attempt to stop the driver.

The car involved in a chase in NE Portland on Saturday night. (PPB)

Police used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the car at Northeast 125th Place and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Officers arrested the driver and a passenger. The driver has been identified as Levi Denison.

Officers found a gun that was thrown from the car in the 3900 block of Northeast Wisteria Drive.

