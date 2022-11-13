2 arrested after exchange of gunfire with officers in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested, and another got away after a shooting with officers in Salem on Saturday night, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police said just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to attempted carjacking at 17th Street Southeast and Hines Street Southeast. When they were investigating, they saw a stolen vehicle taken in a previous carjacking at 18th Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast.

Officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver sped away. The driver eventually stopped, and three people got out of the car and ran.

One officer chased the suspects. The suspects began shooting at the officer, who returned fire. No one was injured in the shooting.

Two men were arrested. Officers looked for the third person with a K9, but the person was not found.

