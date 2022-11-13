62-year-old Monmouth woman dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ neighbors shocked and grieving

MONMOUTH Ore. (KPTV) - A 62-year-old Monmouth woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Monmouth Police Department.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a welfare check at Theresa Hethorn’s home on Yellowstone Drive South. They said they found Hethorn dead inside, but did not release any further information about her death or the investigation.

Linda McMillan has lived across the street from Hethorn for more than 20 years, and said she was a wonderful mother and neighbor.

“We were all just astounded and heartbroken,” McMillan said. “She was here when we moved here 23 years ago so we watched her four kids, my husband, when he was still alive, would throw the ball and play catch.”

McMillan said Hethorn was also a kind and soft-spoken schoolteacher.

“We just are still in shock that Terry has been taken from us,” she said. “She just certainly did not deserve this.”

