Foggy Start Sunday Will Turn to Sunshine

Good morning!

Many folks will be waking up to areas of dense fog this morning, the most persistent of it will be south in the Willamette Valley toward Salem and Corvallis areas. We have a dense fog advisory issued for the Corvallis, Springfield and Eugene areas until 11 this morning and during that same time, a freezing fog advisory is issued for the Keizer, Salem and McMinville areas. There are also some areas of dense fog around the Portland metro area. That fog will be slow to clear out, especially in the southern valley, but by lunchtime it should be sunny for most of us. The sun will continue through the day. Highs today will warm to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Fog is likely to develop again overnight, but tomorrow morning we expect to see the east wind picking up, which will help to clear out that fog. We also expect temperatures to increase starting tomorrow as that offshore flow begins. We are going to see highs likely reaching the low to mid 50s for several days, potentially some areas getting closer to 60. These temperatures will be much closer to average than we have been for much of November. That breezy east wind is expected to die down in the middle of the week.

Thursday will see lots of morning clouds and temperatures closer to 50. We will get plenty of sunshine into the afternoon again, though. Temperatures look a bit cooler to end the week and begin the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 40s and clouds increasing later in the day Saturday. We should remain dry, though, through our 7-day forecast. Overnight lows will also be warming into the mid 30s for much of the week after tonight. With dry conditions this week, we don’t expect to see any snow at the mountain.

