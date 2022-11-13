A frosty start, then mostly sunny Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a gorgeous day around the metro Saturday with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures were in the low 50s this afternoon. A few spots did see a small amount of precipitation this morning-- areas south of Portland like McMinnville and Salem recorded trace amounts to .10″ of rain.

We will be cooling down quickly tonight, and patchy fog and frost will develop thanks to overnight temperatures falling around or below freezing. Besides some high clouds, Sunday is shaping up to be another pretty nice day with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 40s.

The cool, dry pattern continues through the next work week. Temperatures will be in the low 50s through Thursday, but we’ll see the return of the chilly east wind overnight Sunday through about midweek. We will get quite a bit of sunshine this week, too!

The east wind will die down Thursday and dry conditions will prevail through at least half of the weekend. The high pressure system keeping any rainy or stormy weather away from us slips to the south Saturday, so our chance for showers may increase later in the weekend.

