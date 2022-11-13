Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeats McLeod-Skinner for Oregon District 5
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The AP has called the U.S. House Oregon District 5 race for Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer over Democratic challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
With 94% of the vote counted, Chavez-DeRemer leads McLeod-Skinner 51% to 49%.
Chavez-DeRemer takes over the U.S. House seat from Democrat Kurt Schrader, who held it since 2009.
Earlier in the week, Chavez-DeRemer issued the following statement declaring she had won the race:
FOX 12 has not heard yet from McLeod-Skinner.
