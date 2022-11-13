Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeats McLeod-Skinner for Oregon District 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The AP has called the U.S. House Oregon District 5 race for Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer over Democratic challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

With 94% of the vote counted, Chavez-DeRemer leads McLeod-Skinner 51% to 49%.

Chavez-DeRemer takes over the U.S. House seat from Democrat Kurt Schrader, who held it since 2009.

Earlier in the week, Chavez-DeRemer issued the following statement declaring she had won the race:

“I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support we received throughout this campaign. From the suburbs of Clackamas, down to rural Linn and Marion counties, and over to the Cascades to Central Oregon, one thing was clear to me: Oregonians wanted common-sense solutions to their everyday problems. Families needed a Congresswoman to tackle inflation, keep us safe, and focus on what’s best for Oregon families.”

FOX 12 has not heard yet from McLeod-Skinner.

