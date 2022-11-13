Man dead after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-4033.

