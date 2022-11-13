Police searching for felony arson suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in.

PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required.

Huber is six feet, two inches tall and 210 pounds. If you see him, you’re asked to call 911. If anyone has information that is not time-sensitive, please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

