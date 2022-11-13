Police searching for felony arson suspect

Jail booking photo of Huber.
Jail booking photo of Huber.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in.

PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required.

SEE ALSO: 2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland

Huber is six feet, two inches tall and 210 pounds. If you see him, you’re asked to call 911. If anyone has information that is not time-sensitive, please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A driver and passenger were arrested after a chase in NE Portland on Saturday night.
2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland
2 arrested after exchange of gunfire with officers in Salem
2 arrested after exchange of gunfire with officers in Salem
Dowen Jones in court via Zoom
Rufus mayor accused of road rage shooting pleads not guilty
KPTV File Image
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland