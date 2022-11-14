2 Salem schools threatened on messaging app, police to increase security Monday

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people in Salem reported on Sunday that they received messages on a social messaging app alleging threats against two area schools for Monday, according to the Salem Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m., several people reported they’d received messages on Snapchat about threats to Parrish Middle School.

SEE ALSO: D.B. Cooper expert says he’s discovered new suspect in decades-old mystery

Then, at about 7:30 p.m., another message was reported that named Houck Middle School.

While police said they do not believe the threats are credible, they are working with Salem-Keizer Public Schools to notify parents and create a safety plan. They will also increase security and police presence in and around area schools on Monday, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the non-emergency line at 503-588-6123.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.