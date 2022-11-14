70-year-old man dies after being hit by car on Hwy 26 in Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 26 in Madras on Saturday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 26 near Northeast Poplar Street. An investigation revealed a maroon Chevrolet Impala was northbound when it hit 70-year-old Albert Lloyd French III, of Madras.

French was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the people inside the Chevrolet were not injured.

Highway 26 was closed for about four hours due to the investigation. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, according to OSP.

