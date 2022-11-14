Clark County man shot after family dispute over car

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot Sunday afternoon in North Clark County after a family dispute.

Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies and Battle Ground Police Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Northeast Fern Drive and Northeast Columbia Tie Road at about 3:30 p.m. Todd Spencer, age 66, called 911 and said he shot a 30-year-old man.

Spencer and the 30-year-old man were in-laws living at the same residence. The two men had a verbal dispute about a car leading to an armed confrontation where Spencer fired his gun. CCSO said it appears Spencer may have acted in self-defense.

Officers took Spencer into custody and took the victim to the hospital via Life Flight. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

