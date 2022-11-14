Crash on I-5 leaves Salem pedestrian dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-5 left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning near Salem, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 259 at about 1:30 a.m. They found that a Salem driver named Michael Summers, age 38, was driving northbound on I-5 when he lost control of his car and hit a barrier. Summer’s dog got out of the car and started running in the road. While trying to chase his dog Summer was hit by an oncoming Toyota Camry.

Summers was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camry remained at the scene. OSP is still investigating. Traffic was impacted for several hours.

