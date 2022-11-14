Highway 58 crash leaves Salem man dead

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 58 left a man dead at about 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa, age 25, of Salem was driving eastbound on Highway 58 in a Silver Chevrolet Aveo in icy conditions when he lost control of the car. He crossed into the westbound lane and hit an oncoming white 1999 Ford F-350 Pickup.

Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford had minor injuries from the crash.

One lane of Highway 58 was closed for about five hours while police investigated and cleared the road.

