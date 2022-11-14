Hillsboro man identified as victim in deadly shooting

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department has identified a man killed in a Saturday morning shooting.

According to officers, Erick Alcantar Vega, 32, of Hillsboro was found with a gunshot wound around 3:45 a.m. Saturday at Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street. Officers said Vega was shot on the sidewalk outside of the Dunes Motel and despite attempting lifesaving measures, Vega died at the scene.

Police said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other. There have been no arrests or suspect information released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Becca Venable or detective Devin Rigo at (503) 681-6175.

