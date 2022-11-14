Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished

A historic Miami Beach hotel that once hosted JFK and The Beatles imploded on Sunday. (SOURCE: WSVN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) – A piece of South Florida history was erased Sunday.

The once-luxurious Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach was imploded after years of neglect.

The 17-story hotel once hosted The Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its heyday in the ‘60s.

An engineer told the owners of the 65-year-old hotel that it needed to be demolished, and Miami Beach building inspectors agreed.

It’s not clear what will happen with the beachfront property now.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to build a 350-foot-tall hotel on the site, but that plan is in limbo.

Miami Beach limits buildings to 200 feet, and a city ballot measure to change that failed Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on June 27, 2022, in Salt Lake...
US says airlines to refund more than $600 million to flyers
Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland blow torch attack.
Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland blow torch attack
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Mayor calls University of Idaho students’ deaths ‘senseless’
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the first half of an NFL football game in...
Father of NFL player dies suddenly after being in Louisiana jail