Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.

Officers were able to locate the car in the area of Hawthorne Avenue and Mission Street Southeast. The suspects, 20-year-old Elijah Jacob Sierzega and an unnamed 14-year-old boy, were taken into custody without further incident.

Police said two weapons, a semi-automatic shotgun and an automatic rifle, each with rounds in the chamber, were seized by officers as evidence.

Sierzega was booked into the Marion County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. He also had six outstanding warrants related to another case, according to police.

The 14-year-old boy was booked in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on related criminal charges.

