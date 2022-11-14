Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff.

The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.

Tigard police officers soon found Briggs parked at a 7-11 on Hall Boulevard. Officers told Briggs he was under arrest but he did not get out of his car. He then backed into a patrol car, ran over spike strips, hit an unoccupied SUV and hit a utility box causing a power outage for several businesses. The outage lasted several hours.

Briggs remained in his car in the parking lot while police called for the Crisis Negotiations Unit and Tactical Negotiations Team. After communicating with Briggs for more than three hours, Tigard Police took him into custody. The area of the incident was closed during the standoff for public safety.

Briggs was taken to jail on charges of attempting to elude police, reckless driving, hit and run on a vehicle and on property, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

