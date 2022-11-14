Gresham police searching for suspects who stole vehicle with cat inside

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following a carjacking early Monday morning.

At about 4:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon at Southeast 209th Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street. Police said the victim reported two men, one with a gun, took his vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim’s vehicle is a blue 2010 Subaru Forester with Oregon plate 982LRR. The victim reported his pet cat was in the vehicle when it was stolen. A description of the cat was not provided.

Police said the suspects were described as white or Hispanic men between 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall. They were last seen going west on SE Main from SE 209th.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the stolen vehicle is asked to contact police.

