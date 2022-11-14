Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland blow torch attack.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man who attacked and attempted to rob a Portland DoorDash driver with a blow torch has been sentenced to prison less than a month after the assault, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The D.A.’s Office said the incident happened Oct. 18 as the victim was picking up a DoorDash delivery at a 7-11 on Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 147th Avenue. After picking up the delivery, the driver was getting into his car when Michael Walton, 30, approached him from behind with a lit blow torch.

According to authorities, Walton was using an aerosol can for a more powerful flame and was pushing the fire toward the victim’s head saying, “Give me your keys!”

The blow torch singed the driver’s hair, as well as burning and melting parts of his jacket.

Walton left the scene after the victim refused to hand over his keys. Responding officers quickly identified Walton nearby and placed him under arrest.

Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison Monday for attempted robbery in the first degree and attempted assault in the first degree.

“The facts of this case are terrifying. To sneak up on a person from behind with a blow torch and threaten them is absolutely unacceptable. I am satisfied that today’s sentence will serve the interests of justice in this case,” stated Deputy District Attorney Christopher Shull.

