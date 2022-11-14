Report: Comedian Jay Leno suffers ‘serious burns’ in Los Angeles car fire

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4, 2020.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM PST
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Gray News) - Comedian and television show host Jay Leno was hospitalized after being injured in a fire, according to reports.

Variety said Leno confirmed to them he had sustained “serious burns” in a gasoline fire Sunday but that he was in stable condition.

“Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he told Variety in a statement.

The former “The Tonight Show” host was scheduled to take part in a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but had to cancel the appearance after being injured, the host said in an email to attendees, per People.

