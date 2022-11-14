Report: Former Washington State football coach files suit over firing

PULLMAN, Wash. (KPTV) - The former football coach at Washington State University is suing the school, its athletic director and Governor Jay Inslee over his firing last year for defying the state’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, according to a report.

Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired last October after refusing to be vaccinated despite it being mandated by the governor for all state employees.

According to ESPN, the complain filed on Friday “contains eight counts, including breach of contract, discrimination against religion, wrongful withholding of wages and violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act as well as the First and 14th Amendments.”

ESPN said Rolovich is suing for financial damages, although no specific amount is specified. He previously filed a wrongful termination claim against the university in April seeking $25 million.

Rolovich was paid $3 million a year as coach of the Cougars.

So far, neither the university or Governor Inslee have commented on the lawsuit.

