Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over.

The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.

Tester refused to pull over for the sergeant and continued to drive for about five more miles.

The sheriff’s office said a tactical vehicle intervention was used to stop Tester’s vehicle at the intersection of Southeast Eaton Boulevard and Southeast Grace Avenue in Battle Ground.

Tester was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said he told deputies he wanted to drop his dog off at a relative’s home before stopping for the sergeant because he didn’t know why he was being pulled over.

Tester was booked into the Clark County Jail for failing to obey a police officer and resisting arrest, as well as multiple outstanding arrest warrants related to similar previous traffic offenses.

