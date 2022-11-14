Warmer temperatures and sunshine to start the week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a very chilly start to the day today (30 degrees at PDX, which is the lowest temperature we’ve seen so far this season), but a mixture of sunshine and thin high clouds made for a crisp yet pleasant afternoon. Portland topped out at 47 degrees.

It’ll be another cold start tomorrow with morning temperatures right around freezing in the valley. Some patchy frost and fog are once again possible, but the east wind kicking up tonight will help clear out more of the fog. It’s going to be breezy tomorrow, especially for East Portland and the west end of the Gorge. Wind gusts will likely be in the 30s and 40s, but could gust up to 60 MPH through the Gorge.

Afternoon temperatures will feel more mild through Wednesday, hovering in the low to mid 50s. We will cool down at the end of the week, and our next shot at showers may come Sunday. That’s still pretty far away, so we will see!

For now, enjoy the mild, dry weather!

