12-year-old arrested after social media threats towards Salem schools

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police officers have arrested a middle-school student in connection to a recent threat made against two Salem schools on social media.

According to the Salem Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls from concerned parents regarding threats made against Parrish and Houck Middle School campuses on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives working alongside the FBI determined the source of the messages and arrested a 12-year-old student who attends Salem-Keizer Public Schools.

Detectives later confirmed the threats were not credible, and the safety of the schools was never in jeopardy.

The unnamed juvenile was taken into custody and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct in the first degree and lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.