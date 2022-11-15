Andrea Salinas wins election to Oregon’s 6th Congressional District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the race for the US House of Representatives 6th District nearly a week after voting ended.

Salinas currently holds 50 percent of the vote with 92 percent of votes reported. Republican candidate Mike Erickson carries 48 percent of the vote.

The newest congressional district in Oregon, District 6 covers portions of Clackamas, Marion, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties.

Salinas will be the first representative for the new district.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.