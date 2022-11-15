Apartment complex under construction in SE Portland damaged by fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment complex under construction in southeast Portland was damaged by a two-alarm fire early Tuesday morning.

At about 12:19 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. First crews arrived and found a multistory apartment complex on fire.

Crews began attacking the fire, but due to impending fire issued a second-alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

PF&R said conditions changed and firefighters began to gain control of the fire. The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes from first arrival.

Apartment complex under construction damaged by fire (Greg Muhr -911photog)

An investigator responded to the scene to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported.

