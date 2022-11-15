Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday.

According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.

After attempting to remove the victim from the car with no success, the attacker fled the scene.

Investigators began collecting evidence, determining 31-year-old KC William Blunt was a suspect.

Salem P.D. said shortly after midnight Tuesday, a patrol officer pulled over a car reported as stolen and found Blunt was driving. He was taken into custody and lodged into the Marion County Jail.

Blunt is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Blunt also faces charges related to the stolen vehicle case, Salem P.D. said.

