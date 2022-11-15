FBI investigating suspicious death of man on Warm Springs Reservation

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Warm Springs Tribal Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened on the reservation.

On Monday night, police received a call about a man who had died in a home on Dry Creek Trail Road. Officers arrived and noticed the man, identified as 43-year-old Diamond Tewee, had a wound to his head.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team responded and will be processing the scene.

No other details about the investigation has been released by the FBI or Warms Springs Tribal Police at this time. Anyone with information about the investigation should contact authorities.

