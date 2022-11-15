Former Damascus business owner pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The former owner and general manager of a Damascus-based dump truck hauling and concrete company pled guilty to purposefully failing to pay IRS withheld employment taxes, according to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Rebekah Joy Williams, 44, of Damascus, owned and operated Anbasa Transport LLC and Kelaye Conrete LLC, commercial dump truck hauling and concrete companies.

The D.A.’s Office said Williams was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes on behalf of her employees.

An investigation by the IRS found that from 2015 to 2017, Williams withheld these taxes from her employees’ paychecks and provided them with paystubs reflecting the withholdings. Despite the withholdings, IRS records showed that Williams made no payroll tax payments on behalf of either company from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017.

In total, Williams neglected paying an estimated $112,257 in employment taxes to the IRS.

On Oct. 19, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 19-count indictment charging Williams with willfully failing to collect or pay over employment taxes.

According to the D.A.’s Office, Williams faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice her gross gains resulting from the offense, and three years of supervised release.

As part of her plea agreement, Williams has agreed to pay $725,492 in restitution to the IRS.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14.

