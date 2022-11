Highway 101 rollover crash leaves man dead

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Highway 101 near milepost 344 left a man dead early Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

A northbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 41-year-old Allen Shaffar, left the road for an unknown reason just after 2:30 a.m. and rolled over. Shaffar was dead by the time emergency personnel arrived.

