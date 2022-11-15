More sunshine and gusty east wind through the weekend

Today was a repeat of yesterday and we’ll see more of this weather through the weekend. A “blocking” pattern of strong high pressure is centered over the eastern Pacific and western North America, keeping wet weather systems from moving inland. The result is lots of sunshine, mild temperatures, and a gusty east wind near gaps in the Cascades.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

Expect abundant sunshine and very limited foggy spots in the mornings through the upcoming weekend, plus temperatures near normal for mid-late November. No rain in sight until Monday of Thanksgiving week.

The bad news is that gusty/strong easterly wind blowing through the Gorge will continue to make it feel colder in the windy spots. It will continue blowing into east metro area through Saturday. At times it may gust over 40 mph in those east Multnomah and Clark county areas and of course much stronger gusts will continue in the Gorge. Not damaging, but a reminder that “winter” is here and that wind will come and go the next 3-4 months. With clear skies and dry air, temperatures at night will fall well down into the 20s at times in calm locations. Windy spots remain above freezing through the weekend.

Models agree that a wetter/mild pattern is in store for Thanksgiving Week. There’s no sign of cold/snow/ice in the lowlands for at least the next 10 days.

