One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the former Rodeway Inn in the 9700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. When crews arrived to the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from one room. The fire was contained to a single room at the former motel.

PF&R confirmed to FOX 12 at about 6 a.m. that one person was found dead. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Sad to report that firefighters now confirm this fire is deadly. One person died in 5am fire contained to one room in this shelter for houseless veterans run by ⁦@DoGoodMultnomah⁩ ⁦@PDXFire⁩ #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/w8tBahCxn7 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) November 15, 2022

No other residents were injured. PF&R said they were able to evacuate from the building on their own.

The motel is now a housing complex run by a group called “Do Good Multnomah,” which is a nonprofit that helps houseless veterans find housing and helps them with supportive services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

