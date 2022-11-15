Police investigating after Jefferson High School student injured by gunfire

Jefferson High School.
Jefferson High School.(Google Street View)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:12 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Jefferson High School student is at the hospital after being shot shortly after leaving school Monday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a walk-in gunshot victim.

PPB soon learned two 17-year-old students had just left the school and were driving near the intersection of North Killingsworth Street and North Haight Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. when the occupant(s) of another car drove by and fired several rounds at them, striking their car.

Only one student was hit by the gunfire in his shoulder, according to PPB. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The shooting comes almost a month after a shooting outside of Jefferson High School that injured two students Oct. 18.

Anyone who believes they have information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective JD McGuire at jeff.mcguire@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brian Dale at brian.dale@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #22-304656.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov

