Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer in western New York state has shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself.
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
Police say 29-year-old Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the Rochester suburb of Greece shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman.
They say Gatson then turned the gun on herself.
Solis was pronounced dead at the scene. Gatson was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.
