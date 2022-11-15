Reynolds High School teacher arrested in Bend in online sex sting

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - A teacher at Reynolds High School in Troutdale was arrested Friday evening following an investigation into online sexual predators, according to the Bend Police Department.

Edward Hernandez-Corchado, 26, is facing charges of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, third-degree attempted rape, third-degree attempted sodomy, third-degree attempted encouraging child sex abuse, attempted contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, and luring a minor for sexual conduct.

The investigation began on November 4 when a Bend police officer began online messaging with Hernandez-Corchado. Police said the officer was posing as a 15-year-old girl from Central Oregon.

Hernandez-Corchado continued to contact the officer thinking he was a teenage girl and made sexual statements, according to police. He then began making plans to meet up in person at the Target on Highway 97 in Bend.

On Nov. 11, the undercover officer and Hernandez-Corchado arranged to meet at 8 p.m., so he could take her to a hotel. Police said Hernandez-Corchado specifically traveled from Portland to Bend intending to commit sexual acts with an underage girl.

Hernandez-Corchado was arrested when he arrived at the Target. He has been booked into the Deschutes County Jail

According to police, Hernandez-Corchado is a social studies teacher at Reynolds High School. FOX 12 has reached out to the Reynolds School District for comment. The district said they are aware of the arrest and Hernandez-Corchado has been placed on leave during the ongoing investigation..

Bend police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-988-0560.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.