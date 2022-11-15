Sunshine & gusty easterly wind all this work week

Strong high pressure is blocking wet Pacific weather systems from moving into the western USA & SW Canada. That pattern continues through this upcoming weekend which means we will see very little change in our weather until next Sunday or Monday.

The good news? Abundant sunshine and very limited foggy spots in the mornings, plus temperatures near normal for mid-late November. No rain in sight until at least late Sunday or more likely Monday of Thanksgiving week.

The bad news? A gusty/strong easterly wind blowing through the Gorge will make for much chillier weather as it blows into east metro areas most of the time over the next week. At times it may gust over 40 mph in those east Multnomah and Clark county areas and of course much stronger gusts are likely in the Gorge. Not damaging, but a reminder that “winter” is here and that wind will come and go the next 3-4 months. With clear skies and dry air, temperatures at night will fall well down into the 20s at times in calm locations. Windy spots remain above freezing all week.

Most of our models agree that a wetter/mild pattern is in store for Thanksgiving Week. There’s no sign of cold/snow/ice in the lowlands for at least the next 10 days.

