Two-alarm fire damages commercial building in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire damaged a commercial building in Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

The Vancouver Fire Department said crews were called out to a smoke detector activation at 8819 Northeast 117th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. While crews were on their way, the department received reports there was a fire in a commercial building and the call was upgraded to a second alarm.

First crews on scene found heavy fire coming from the building. The front and back of the building were opened up to remove smoke and help firefighting operations.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

