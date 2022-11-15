Two-alarm fire damages commercial building in Vancouver

Commercial building damaged by two-alarm fire
Commercial building damaged by two-alarm fire(Vancouver Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire damaged a commercial building in Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

The Vancouver Fire Department said crews were called out to a smoke detector activation at 8819 Northeast 117th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. While crews were on their way, the department received reports there was a fire in a commercial building and the call was upgraded to a second alarm.

First crews on scene found heavy fire coming from the building. The front and back of the building were opened up to remove smoke and help firefighting operations.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Simple Map showing state boundaries of the United States of America
These are the states where Oregonians want to move to, according to Google searches
One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter
Portland Thorns FC forward Morgan Weaver (22) in action during the first half of the NWSL...
Forward Morgan Weaver signs contract extension with Portland Thorns FC
OSP File Image
Highway 101 rollover crash leaves man dead