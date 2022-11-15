Video captures people throwing eggs at homeless in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE Ore (KPTV) - Some say they’re left questioning human decency after a group of people were caught on camera throwing eggs at a church doorstep.

In this case, the doorstep wasn’t the target, but instead who police say are people experiencing homelessness resting upon it.

“It keeps happening,” Derek, who says he is on and off the streets, said.

In three separate videos, you can see what appears to be the same white car pulling up and throwing eggs at homeless people resting on the steps.

“These are already people who are in a rough spot with the weather and everything,” Derek said.

In the video, you can hear frustration as words are exchanged between the group allegedly throwing eggs, and people Derek says he knows.

Derek asked himself, “I’ve got to wonder, ‘what? are they bored?’” He calls it “relatively demeaning. I know these people personally.”

He says the act reminds him of when he used to be in school and saw a friend of his get bullied.

“They got hit with a Slurpee,” he recalled. “Like, two days in the same week.”

Derek, curious, pondered why not try something kind instead of throwing eggs?

“Cook a couple of eggs and hand them to somebody,” he said. “Talk to them for a second.”

When the weather starts to get cold, Derek says a little help can make a big difference. Especially, “hot water can go a long way.”

People around the area who say they’ve been hit by the eggs say they really hurt.

Police are aware of the situation and are investigating.

