Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres

CHINOOK Wash. (KPTV) - The Chinook wildfire in Southwest Washington was estimated to be approximately 35 acres as of Wednesday morning.

There was a large group of firefighters from DNR and local fire agencies fighting the fire, according to local fire officials.

I’m heading out to a rare mid-November wildfire in near Chinook, WA. According to Pacific County Fire District 3, this fire started Tuesday, driven by heavy winds. There’s no other information beyond that at this time. I’m working to gather more. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/c5lzlBqtMH — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) November 16, 2022

People were being asked to stay away from Houchen Street in order to give the firefighters room to work.

Smoke conditions were expected to worsen and people living nearby were asked to take steps to protect themselves from the smoke.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

