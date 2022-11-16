Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres

Chinook fire in SW Washington(Pacific County Emergency Management Agency)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHINOOK Wash. (KPTV) - The Chinook wildfire in Southwest Washington was estimated to be approximately 35 acres as of Wednesday morning.

There was a large group of firefighters from DNR and local fire agencies fighting the fire, according to local fire officials.

People were being asked to stay away from Houchen Street in order to give the firefighters room to work.

Smoke conditions were expected to worsen and people living nearby were asked to take steps to protect themselves from the smoke.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

