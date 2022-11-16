Dream for Life prepares for 10th annual Thanksgiving meal.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - This Saturday, local nonprofit Dream for Life is hosting its 10th annual free Thanksgiving meal. The event had humble beginnings, starting in the parking lot of Daddy D’s southern-style BBQ in Vancouver.

“It’s an event that we have grown so much over the years,” said Nakia Clay, a Dream for Life member. “We invite everyone to just come out, enjoy a hot meal, but also just some fun activities. Something that is just a break from the norm and stress We will have fun stuff for the kids, as well as a few resource tables. We do raffle tickets and of course the excellent food by Daddy D’s BBQ. My dad’s first restaurant is out of a Shell gas station. He would feed homeless people out the back door, but it was always on his heart to start something bigger for the community. So Dream for Life was born. Thanksgiving is just an awesome time where people tend to come together, feel blessed, share a hot meal, memories, and good times. So Thanksgiving was the meal that my dad picked. It started in the parking lot with a couple of pop tents. We would serve 50 to 60 people and every year it’s just grown and grown and grown. So we started partnering with area churches.”

Clay says being able to put on the event year after year is a blessing.

“My family is from very humble origins so we kind of know what it’s like to be there,” said Clay. “To be able to provide meals and what not that we do to the community is an awesome feeling. It makes you want to continue to do it and continue to do more and more. We love it.”

There will be two locations this year: Living Hope Church in Vancouver and Community Grace Church in Woodland. Both locations will provide the free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome,” said Clay. “Here we will have a little bit more going on at Living Hope. We will have a kid’s room, there’s going to be a bounce house and games. A clown. We will have raffles going on here, a lot of giveaways on the tables.”

Living Hope Church has been working with Dream for Life to host the free Thanksgiving meal for the last four years, according to Associate Pastor Brian Norris.

“We are super excited,” said Norris. “They were doing a great thing already but they were just expanding so big and feeding so many people. They were like, ‘yeah, you have a huge building, can we come alongside you?’ We kind of have the same heart when it comes to helping people. We do extensive homeless outreach here and what they are doing, it just kind of blended perfectly.”

Both said even when the pandemic hit, they were still able to provide meals.

“We didn’t know if we were going to be able to do it with all the restrictions,” said Clay. “We were able to have one of our biggest years during COVID. We had two locations. That’s when we started two locations was that year. We opened drive-thru’ s and we had people delivering. So during this awful time we were able to kind of be like a bright light in the dark world in a way. To be able to do all these things to provide for all of these people when we didn’t think we would even be able to. That was definitely a standout year for me.”

“You know, even during COVID we were doing a drive-thru and were still seeing up to about a thousand people every year,” said Norris. “It’s just phenomenal. The people and the way the community embraced it. It doesn’t matter how rich or how poor, with just the chaos of the world everyone just came together. It didn’t matter your background. All were welcome.”

They say they are still accepting donations at this time.

“We could always use monetary support because those are the things that people don’t think of,” said Clay. “You always think about donating food, which is awesome, but some of the behind-the-scenes things like bottled waters, to-go plates, napkins, forks, all the things that help create the meal. Those are things we would spend cash on. As for food donations, we are kind of low on cranberry sauce.”

They are expecting around 1,000 people on Saturday and say it’s not just about the meal, it’s also about the community.

“The food is great, they spend hours upon hours cooking,” said Norris. “But the aspect of the love I believe that people feel when they come in here. They feel accepted. They can put away all of life’s issues for a couple of hours and just break bread. There’s a lot of great things that take place. Just seeing people that come in broken, hurting, or freezing and knowing that they’ve come into a place where they are accepted and they are loved. That shows from all the volunteers that step in to make this happen. Every year we see people whose hearts are touched tremendously. No food goes to waste. We will reach out to the different camps around Vancouver and the senior living homes. Wherever we can find people who are hungry.”

“I just want to thank everyone who comes together and works so hard to put this event on,” said Clay. “My dad and my brothers in particular, they work days cooking that food. My mom and my aunts on the side and all of our volunteers that come together. This Friday will be a huge meal prep day. Pulling the turkeys, cutting the ham, getting everything together. A lot of people do come out and that’s a really big push day for us. I just want to thank everyone that is involved, everyone that makes it happen, and all the people behind-the-scenes.”

