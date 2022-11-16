On the Go with Joe for Meals on Wheels People Cooking Competition
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:13 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Joe V. was with Meals on Wheels People on Wednesday to talk Thanksgiving dinner and a cooking competition too!
The annual cooking competition challenged two local chefs this year to create special holiday dishes that reflect dietary and budgetary guidelines.
This year’s competitors were Erica Montgomery of Erica’s Soul Food and Selena Taylor of Selena’s Custom Kitchen.
The contest was conducted live on Good Day Oregon with the dishes judged by a panel.
The winner of the competition was...watch the video below to find out!
